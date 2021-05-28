Ariana Grande’s wedding photos break Instagram record

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ariana Grande continues to break records, and not just musical ones.

The superstar shared a gallery of photos on Instagram from her private wedding to husband Dalton Gomez, and that gallery has now racked up more than 25 million likes, setting the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram that features people.

The photos show off Ari’s custom Vera Wang wedding dress, along with the bride and groom sharing a kiss under beautiful floral arrangements hanging from the ceiling.

Ari’s gallery has surpassed posts by Billie Eilish and the late XXXTentacion which had previously held the record. Billie’s March Instagram post unveiling her new blonde hairstyle tallied 23 million likes, while the final post from XXX before his untimely death in 2020 had north of 24 million likes.

However, the egg photo posted by World_Record_Egg account is still the most-liked photo ever on the social platform, scoring 55 million likes.

