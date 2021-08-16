Ariana Grande’s ‘Voice’ advisor is “the absolute queen of vocals”; John Legend taps Camila Cabello for his team

Trae Patton/NBC

A few days ago, Ariana Grande teased the identity of her advisor on the upcoming season of The Voice as “the greatest human being on Earth.” Now we know who that is: Kristin Chenoweth.

The singer, actress and Broadway star is a huge idol of Ariana’s, especially given Chenoweth’s status as an original cast member of Wicked, one of Ari’s very favorite musicals.

Revealing Chenoweth’s identity, Ariana wrote on Instagram, “!!!!! i am screaming !!!!! ladies and gentlemen, i am honored to announce that my battle advisor for @nbcthevoice is the absolute queen of vocals, of funny, of technique, of kindness, of brilliance and of my heart, the one and only @kchenoweth !!!!”

“i cannot tell you how thankful i am to have shared this with her and to have been able to ‘teach’ with someone i have learned the absolute most from,” Ariana continues. “My heart is in shambles. we had the most fun. i love my team. i love my Cheno. okay bye.”

“When I was actually asked by someone I admire and look up to and have watched grow, of course I wanted to be here for team Ari, that’s obvious,” Chenoweth tells E!. She adds, “She’s the biggest star and I would argue one of the best vocalists alive, if not the best. For me to be able to watch her become the teacher, that is the real full circle.”

Meanwhile, John Legend has tapped Camila Cabello as his advisor for the upcoming season. “Thank you @johnlegend for letting me work with your insanely talented team and advise for this season’s battle rounds!!,” Camila wrote on Instagram.

The new season of The Voice premieres Monday, September 20 on NBC.

