Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour is already her biggest yet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGAriana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour is already her biggest yet – and it’s not even over yet.

According to Billboard Boxscore, the first North American leg of the trek – which concluded on August 4 -- earned just under $79 million and sold nearly 660,000. That already surpasses the global totals of her 2017 Dangerous Woman tour -- which earned just over $71 million -- and 2015’s Honeymoon tour, which brought in just over $25 million.

Of the first 48 dates on the Sweetener tour, Ariana’s four New York shows were standouts. Her two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden marked the highest-grossing North American engagement of her career, while her two shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center were her best-selling North American engagements ever.

On August 17, Ariana kicks off the European leg of the Sweetener tour, followed by a second North American leg beginning in November. The tour is set to wrap December 22 in Inglewood, CA.

According to Billboard, when all is said and done, Ariana could pull in over $150 million with this tour.

