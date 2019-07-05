Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour sets record…for voter registration

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGThere's no doubt that Ariana Grande's Sweeetner tour has been doing well at the box office, but it's also set an unexpected record having to do with, of all things, voter registration.

Ariana teamed with the non-profit organization HeadCount to offer fans attending the Sweetener tour an easy way to register to vote. Now, HeadCount has confirmed to ABC Radio that, in terms of number of voters registered, it's the organization's most successful single artist tour since 2008.

In addition, HeadCount confirms that the Sweetener tour has managed to register twice as many voters as any other tour in the past three years. That's pretty impressive, considering HeadCount is affiliated with over 100 touring artists and more than 50 festivals.

Plus, the Sweetener tour is poised to register even more voters, since it's not scheduled to wrap until December 21.

HeadCount has registered about 600,000 voters since 2004. In addition to Ariana's tour, they're also working this summer on tours with Billie Eilish, Khalid and Carly Rae Jepsen. Additionally, volunteers will be at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands later this summer.

Back in March, Ariana posted about her HeadCount partnership, writing, "Visit the headcount booth at the show to use your voice and get your ‘thank u, next gen’ sticker. If you can’t be there to register on-site, text ‘Ariana’ to 40649. each and every one of you makes a difference."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.