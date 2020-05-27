Ariana Grande’s rumored boyfriend cameos in hilarious video with Lady Gaga

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories, Neilson Barnard/Getty ImagesLady Gaga and Ariana Grande shared a hilarious video on Tuesday to promote their new single “Rain on Me,” with a little help from Ariana's new rumored boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

The clip, posted to both Ariana and Gaga’s Instagram accounts, shows the singers as weather girls reporting in the middle of a rainstorm.

"It was beautiful just yesterday but oh wow, how things have changed," Gaga begins. "Today it is pouring rain, we are soaking wet. While some are complaining of the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain. Live from Beverly Hills is Ariana Grande with more to report."

"Thanks, Gaga. Rain on me, tsunami," says Ariana. "The people are still going."

"So true, Ariana,” Gaga replies. “The people are rising up in a massive act of kindness to celebrate the rain the world so desperately needs to quench the thirst of the Earth. Are we thirsty or what?"

"Oh, we are thirsty indeed!" Ariana answers back, as the camera pans back to show Gomez providing the rain with a hose.

The shot switches to a woman in a face mask showering Gaga

TMZ reported back in March that Ariana and Dalton, high-end real estate agent, had been dating for "several months."

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.