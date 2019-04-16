Ariana Grande's limited-edition NASA merch now available online

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGFans who saw Ariana Grande live at Coachella on Sunday also got the chance to purchase some specially-created merchandise, inspired by the song "NASA," from her current album thank u, next. But if you weren't there in person, you can still grab the capsule collection for a limited time, Billboard reports.

The eight-piece collection is now available at Ari's online store. It includes t-shirts, hoodies, an anorak and a pair of glasses, adorned with lines from the song "NASA," including, "This is one small step for woman/One giant leap for woman-kind" -- a reference to Ari being the youngest-ever headliner at Coachella.

The merch also features the line "I'ma need space," from the same song. The items ship in four to five weeks and prices range from $40-$75.

Ariana returns to Coachella this coming weekend.

