Ariana Grande's engagement post among Instagram's most-liked of 2020

Dave Meyers

Because it’s 2020, many of the most-liked posts on Instagram this year had to do with grief and loss. Still, there were a few happy occasions that led to fans smashing the “heart” button.

According to Billboard, Ariana Grande‘s announcement of her engagement to Dalton Gomez made the top 10 of 2020’s most-liked Instagram posts. The sweet post, which featured photos of the two snuggling and Ari showing off her huge diamond ring, garnered 15.4 million likes.

Ariana’s post was the only one by a musician to make the top 10 this year.

The majority of the top 10 most-liked posts included soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi mourning the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, LeBron James mourning the death of Kobe Bryant, and the post from the account of Chadwick Boseman, announcing the actor’s heartbreaking death from colon cancer in late August.

Kylie Jenner had three of the most-liked posts, many featuring her and Travis Scott‘s daughter, Stormi.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.