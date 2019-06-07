Ariana Grande’s Cloud perfume wins top fragrance award

PRNewsfoto/LUXE Brands

Ariana Grande must be on cloud nine. Her latest fragrance, Cloud Eau de Parfum, was honored at this week's Fragrance Foundation Awards.

The scent snagged the award for Fragrance of the Year in the Women’s Popular category, beating out Britney Spears’ Prerogative and Kim Kardashian’s KKW Body.

Ariana first launched Cloud last September. The $50 fragrance, packaged in a bottle that looks like a blue-and-white cloud, is described as an "uplifting scent" that has notes of lavender, pear, bergamot, coconut, praline, vanilla orchid, and cashmere.

In addition to Cloud, the singer's other fragrances include Sweet Like Candy, Ari, Frankie and Moonlight. This week, Ariana revealed on Twitter than her new fragrance, Thank U, Next, is coming in August. She's described it as smelling like her Ari scent, "if she went to the beach one time."

