Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" is one of Julie Andrews' favorite things

Charles Sykes/BravoAriana Grande's number-one hit "7 Rings" is based on the melody of "My Favorite Things," one of the best-known songs from The Sound of Music. In fact, Ariana gave up a huge chunk of songwriting royalties to be able to use the legendary Rodgers & Hammerstein tune. Well, it turns out it was worth it, because the movie's star is totally down with the track.

Appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night, the legendary Dame Julie Andrews, who played Maria in The Sound of Music, was asked by Cohen if she was aware of the "7 Rings"/Sound of Music connection.

"Yes, I was," replied Andrews.

"And what was your reaction to that?" said Cohen.

"I think it's grand!" she exclaimed as the audience cheered.

Ariana hadn't reacted to Andrews' comments as of early Friday afternoon, but she seems to be much admired by a number of older singers: Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel and Patti LaBelle are all big fans of hers.

