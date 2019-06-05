Ariana Grande: writing new music, working on a soundtrack, "finally" able to enjoy her tour "for real"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGAriana Grande recently returned to the stage after an allergic reaction to tomatoes forced her to cancel two shows, and now she's returned to Twitter. On Tuesday, she spent some time chatting with fans and revealed details of her current mood, her plans for her new perfume and a new musical project.

Asked how her life has been while on tour, Ari wrote, "fine, hard work physically ... but we do it. i’m grateful. i love the people i work with, this music and u guys...i finally, truly feel like i’m able to be present / not in my head and enjoy this for real. it’s nice."

As for what she's doing in her downtime, the singer revealed, "just writing when i can bc it feels good ! i’m not giving myself any deadlines ... just expressing n challenging myself but ... i love what i been making. so much."

She then continued, "Personal music aside, [Savan Kotecha and I have] been working on a soundtrack together." Ari then joked, "No more questions" along with a teacup emoji, signaling she wouldn't be spilling any more tea on that subject.

Savan Kotecha has co-written most of Ariana's huge hits, including "Problem," "Break Free," "Side to Side," "No Tears Left to Cry," "Bang Bang," God Is a Woman" and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

Ariana also tweeted about how she much she misses her dogs, and revealed that her next fragrance, reportedly called "Thank U, Next," will be out in August. She also reconfirmed that her first ad campaign for Givenchy will launch in July.

Ariana's next tour date is Wednesday in Chicago.

