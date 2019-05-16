Ariana Grande watches drag queen perform her song at San Antonio nightclub

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Ahead of her concert in San Antonio Friday night, Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance at a nightclub in the Texas city.

Ariana delighted clubgoers on Wednesday night when she showed up at HEAT Nightclub for the venue’s “Drag Me to Fame” event. She didn’t perform herself, but was in the crowd to watch various drag performers do their thing.

Drag queen Nilaya Lopez, who lip-synced to Ariana’s “break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored” on stage, posted on social media, “omg omg omg omg i just performed for my idol.”

Lopez added, “i may not be able to go to the concert this friday but at least i have this moment forever.”

Ariana also posted about the evening on her Instagram Story, showing videos of Lopez's performance she shot from the audience. She captioned one of them, “my heart.”

