Ariana Grande warns she may have to cancel shows due to illness

Dave Meyers/Republic RecordsAriana Grande's Sweetener World Tour is scheduled to run through the end of December, but Ari's so sick, she may not make it.

On Friday, Ariana performed in Charlottesville, VA, but on Saturday, she posted a lengthy note on her Instagram story saying, "I'm still very sick. I'm been sick since the last London show [on October 16]. I don't know how it's possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay, I'm just in a lot of pain and it's difficult to breathe during the show."

She goes on to says that she's seeing doctors and trying to get better before Sunday night's show in Lexington, KY.

"The last thing I would ever want to do is cancel a show at this point with so few left," she writes. "I'm truly cherishing every moment of this...I just really don't know what's happening with my body right now and need to figure it out."

She then says we should take the note as a "gentle heads up," noting, "I don't want anyone to feel blindsided tomorrow if God forbid I can't make the show happen."

The Grammy-winning star assures fans she's "on all the meds, getting IV drips, doing everything I possibly can to pull through," but admits it's "just a scary feeling."

"Love you with all my heart and will keep you posted," she concluded.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.