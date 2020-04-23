Ariana Grande wants to own the May Queen dress from 'Midsommar,' joins the All In Challenge

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty ImagesBack in November, Ariana Grande said that she loved the horror film Midsommar -- so it's no surprise that she'd be interested in owning one of the movie's more iconic costumes.

A24, the production company responsible for Midsommar, as well as the movie Uncut Gems and the TV show Euphoria, is auctioning off props and costumes to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts in New York City.

Among those costumes is the over-the-top May Queen dress, made of 10,000 silk flowers, worn by Florence Pugh in Midsommar. It goes up for auction on April 27 at noon ET with proceeds going to New York's FDNY Foundation. On her Instagram Story, Ariana posted a screenshot of a text she received telling her about the auction, and her response, "THE AMOUNT OF PPL THAT HAVE TEXTED ME THIS."

She also posted a message she wrote to Florence Pugh, saying, "i'm crying/ also I'm bidding as soon as possible." To which Florence responded, "DO IT! Halloween will never be the same." To which Ariana replied, "I WAS ALREADY PLANNING TO HAVE IT MADE ANYWAY BYE."

Florence responded, "It even has hand holes for wine," and Ariana replied, simply, "HELP ME." She could have some competition, however: Halsey tweeted a GIF of Pugh in the movie crying, and wrote, "me, to myself: don't bid for the midsommar may queen outfit dont bid for the midsommar may queen outfit..."

And speaking of charity auctions, Ariana has joined the A-list celebrity All In Challenge auction. She's offering fans the chance to win a studio hangout with her, followed by dinner, with all proceeds going to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. You must enter by May 12.

