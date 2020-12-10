Ariana Grande unveils trailer for Netflix concert film, 'excuse me, i love you'

Netflix

Ariana Grande has unveiled the trailer for her Netflix concert film, excuse me, i love you.

The clip gives a taste of some of the most exhilarating and emotional moments from Ariana’s 2019 Sweetener tour. We see shots of her performing on stage as crowds cheer, as well as Ari sharing a tearful moment with her team backstage.

“I know it’s been hard, physically and mentally,” she says through tears. “But this show for sure, for sure saved my life this year.”

Leading up to her Sweetener tour, Ariana had had to endure a number of emotionally devastating events, including the terrorist bombing at her 2017 concert, and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her broken engagement to Pete Davidson, both of which happened in 2018.

The film debuts December 21 on Netflix.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.