Ariana Grande unveils details of new "thank u, next" fragrance

The perfume launches August 28 at Ulta.com, and will hit Ulta Beauty stores in the U.S. on September 1. It'll be available as a spray in three different sizes, with prices ranging from $42 to $62.

thank u, next is the follow-up to Ariana's award-winning scent Cloud, and is described as having a "sexy playfulness and sensibility that is empowering for her fans around the world."

As for what it smells like, it combines white pear, wild raspberry, crème de coconut, pink rose petals, macaroon sugar and velvet musk.

In a statement, Ari explains, "I wanted to make a fragrance that smells related to my first fragrance Ari but more summery, so I revisited Ari's fruity pear and raspberry notes and changed it up by adding some coconut."

The perfume comes in a bottle encased in two halves of a broken heart.

She notes, "I was inspired to design a bottle that represented the message of my song 'thank u, next' - the emergence of the perfume from the broken heart represents moving forward from a challenging chapter."

Ari's posted a series of images from the campaign on Instagram, including one where she lounges against a TV set with the perfume bottle on top of it, wearing a pink leather skirt, pink satin bralette and high heels with pink feather poufs.

