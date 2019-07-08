Ariana Grande tweets, then deletes message to fans: "Sometimes I cry a lot!"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGDuring Ariana Grande's current Sweetener World Tour, she's become emotional onstage several times. After choking up July 6 in St. Louis, Missouri while performing "R.E.M.," she took to social media to tweet a now-deleted, lengthy essay about her mental state while on the road.

"Tour is wild. Life is wild,” she wrote. “I’m grateful for the sea of love i have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got...I’m grateful for my voice and my team. I’m grateful for this music."

She added that she's "grateful" for the "opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night," noting, "It’s a dream come true. No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, I’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started.”

Ariana then explained, “I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot … so sometimes I cry a lot!"

“I thank you for accepting my humanness. I’m not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but I want you to know that it really does carry me through," she added. "I feel it and appreciate it."

Ariana ended her message by telling fans, "If you are hurting, you can push through and are not alone."

"It is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing...at the same time…but I want you to know...I think you’re doing great."

Ari's tour continues tonight in St. Paul, Minnesota.

