Ariana Grande to perform "7 Rings" live from Vancouver at the "Billboard" Music Awards

NBC/dick clark productionsAriana Grande won't be live in the building, but she'll still be front and center at Wednesday night's Billboard Music Awards.

As Billboard notes, Ariana is teaming up with T-Mobile to bring her performance of "7 Rings" from her tour stop in Vancouver, BC to the BBMA audience.

It's only fitting that Ari is a part of the ceremony, since her two albums Sweetener and thank u, next, and their singles, have dominated the Billboard charts for the past year. She's also up for nine awards this year, including top artist, top female artist and Billboard chart achievement.

Other performers on the telecast, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, include Madonna and Maluma, Mariah Carey, Lauren Daigle, Halsey and BTS, Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie, The Jonas Brothers, Khalid and more.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards air Wednesday night on NBC.

