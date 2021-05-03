Ariana Grande & The Weeknd take “Save Your Tears” to number one

XO/Republic

The Weeknd is celebrating his sixth number-one hit, thanks to Ariana Grande.

Ariana hopped on a remix for Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” and now it’s jumped to number-one on the Billboard Hot 100. This is also Ariana’s sixth number-one hit.

This means that Weeknd’s album After Hours has now produced three number-one hits: “Save Your Tears” follows “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.” That makes it the first album released in the 2020s to do so, and the first album to do so since 2018, when Drake‘s album, Scorpion, managed that feat.

As for Ariana, she made some history as well: She’s now the first woman ever to have three number-one duets. “Save Your Tears” follows her number-one collab with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U,” and her chart-topping single with Lady Gaga, Rain on Me.”

The only other artist ever to have three number-one duets is former Beatle Paul McCartney, who topped the Hot 100 with Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and his late first wife, Linda McCartney.

Ariana and Weeknd previously teamed up for the songs “Love Me Harder” and “Off the Table.”

And one more stat of note: Swedish pop mastermind Max Martin co-wrote “Save Your Tears,” his 24th number one as a songwriter. Only Paul McCartney and fellow Beatle John Lennon have written more number ones: Paul’s written 32, while John wrote 26.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.