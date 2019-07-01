Ariana Grande thanks fans for mid-year success of "Thank U, Next"

Republic Records

Republic RecordsAriana Grande released her album Thank U, Next in February and now, five months later, it's the only album released so far in 2019 that's been certified platinum for sales of one million units.

Ariana shared an Instagram post from the RIAA -- the folks who hand out gold and platinum albums -- which features a picture of the album and the caption "Congratulations to @arianagrande. Thank U, Next is the only Platinum album so far this year!"

Adding her own caption, Ari writes, "holy s***. so incredibly grateful. thank you so much listening and for loving something that was quite hard (but also v fun at times) to make...thank you for showing me that i’m not alone in the events that have caused me pain and that it’s okay to share and open up sometimes."

She continues, "i appreciate you all so much and am endlessly grateful for the consistent love and support you’ve shown me and this project. i love youuuuuuu. thank you."

Thank U, Next has spun off a string of hits, including the title track, as well as "7 Rings" and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.