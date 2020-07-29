Ariana Grande teases new fragrance in Twitter chat with fans

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In a Twitter chat with fans on Tuesday, Ariana Grande teased that a brand-new fragrance is on the way.

She revealed she’s been working on the perfume “since last year” and finalized it in March. It follows 2019’s thank u, next fragrance and 2018’s Cloud scent.

Ariana said that the new fragrance would be a departure from the previous two in terms of packaging.

“very different because we finalized everything during quarantine but i love this creative,” she wrote. “it’s something i’ve actually always wanted to do for u guys so it worked out perfectly.”

While she couldn’t yet share photos or the perfume’s name, she did describe the scent as “seductive n sweet …. dreamy” and said she’s been wearing it herself every day since March. When asked to sum up the perfume using emojis, she tweeted some cloud emojis along with the bed, thought bubble, water gun, Saturn and UFO emojis.

After all the perfume chatter, one fan tried to squeeze in a question about a potential Sweetener tour movie.

“hmmm tell us about the swt movie ?” the fan wrote. To which Ariana replied, “No,” along with a coy sunglasses-wearing emoji.

By Andrea Tuccillo

