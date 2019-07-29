Ariana Grande teases new collab with Social House, "Boyfriend," coming this Friday

Image Group LA/ABCAriana Grande is gearing up to release a brand new song with her Sweetener tour openers Social House.

The singer teased the track, called “Boyfriend,” and its music video on Instagram Monday, revealing it will be dropping on August 2.

In the short clip, we see brief shots of Ariana and the pop duo as a snippet of the song plays in the background. She tagged her longtime video director Hannah Lux Davis in the post.

Ariana has been dropping hints about the new project for the past few days. Last Wednesday, she posted a photo of herself from the video set wearing a white ruffled outfit.

“i even wear @givenchy in my videos :),” she wrote, referencing the fact that she’s the new face of the fashion house Givenchy.

In another black-and-white photo which appears to have been taken on the video set, Ariana is seen lounging on a staircase. “u ain’t my boyfriend,” she captioned it.

In addition to opening for Ariana on tour, Social House also helped produce “thank u, next” and “7 Rings.”

