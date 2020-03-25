Ariana Grande teases fans with clip of new music

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMediaAriana Grande just wants to get back to work and fans couldn't agree more.

The high ponytail-wielding entertainer has been adamant about urging her fans to stay inside as the world battles the current COVID-19 pandemic. For those who can work from home, life pretty much remains the same, but for those who can't, like Ariana, it's a different story.

In a tweet shared to the "thank u, next" singer's account on Tuesday she admitted that she misses being able to create new music.

"i miss making things can’t wait to get back to work but for now let’s stay inside pls," she wrote.

Attached to the tweet, was a 45-second clip of some unreleased music. The snippet shows off the 26-year-old's angelic vocal range before she sings some sultry lyrics.

Ariana hasn't detailed any news about releasing a single or a new album, but judging by fans' reactions to the music they can't wait for her to get back to work either.

