Ariana Grande teases “Don’t Call Me Angel” video with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey

Sony PicturesNot only is the Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey collab “Don’t Call Me Angel” coming out Friday, the music video is debuting as well.

Ariana teased a snippet of the video, directed by her longtime collaborator Hannah Lux Davis, on social media Tuesday. The seven-second clip shows Ariana, Miley and Lana strutting down a lavish corridor dressed all in black and sporting black angel wings.

“Don’t Call Me Angel” is from the upcoming Charlie’s Angels soundtrack, which Ariana co-executive produced.

The film reboot -- written and directed by Elizabeth Banks – introduces us to a new spy trio, played by Kristen Stewart, Aladdin’s Naomi Scott and newcomer Ella Balinska. It hits theaters on November 15.

