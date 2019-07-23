Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift lead 2019 MTV VMA Nominations

The nominees for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards have been revealed, and Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead all artists with a whopping 10 nominations each.
Both women are nominated in the most prestigious category, Video of the Year, as well as Song of the Year and Best Pop. Billie Eilish is close behind with nine nods, followed by Lil Nas X with eight.
Halsey has six nominations, while Shawn Mendes received five. BTS, The Jonas Brothers, J Balvin, Cardi B and Camila Cabello all have four each.
The nominees for Video of the Year are Ariana's "thank u, next," Taylor's "You Need to Calm Down," Billie's "bad guy," "Sucker" by The Jonas Brothers, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, and "a lot," by 21 Savage ft. J. Cole.
New categories this year include Best K-Pop, and Video for Good -- the latter highlights videos with a socially conscious message, such as Taylor's pro-LGBTQ clip for "You Need to Calm Down."
You can vote now for your favorite videos across 14 categories via vma.mtv.com until Thursday, August 15. Voting for the Best New Artist trophy will be live right up until the actual VMA telecast, which airs Monday, August 26, live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
This year, you can also vote for Artist of the Year via Alexa-enabled devices.
Finally, if you vote via vma.mtv.com, your vote can be doubled during "power hour," which is 1-2 p.m. ET daily.
Here are the MTV VMA nominees:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Halsey – Astralwerks/Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers – Republic Records
Shawn Mendes– Island Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Drake – “In My Feelings” – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®
Ava Max – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
ROSALÍA – Columbia Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care” – Atlantic Records
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bazzi – Atlantic Records
CNCO – RCA Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
Lauv – LAUV/AWAL
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
BEST POP
5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier” – Interscope Records
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me” – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World” – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records
Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” – We The Best/Epic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE” – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack
BEST R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer” – RCA Records
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been” – MBK/RCA Records
Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man” – RCA Records
Ella Mai – “Trip” – 10 Summers/Interscope Records
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records
BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love” – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love” – Epic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog” – Republic Records
NCT 127 – “Regular” – SM Entertainment
EXO – “Tempo” – SM Entertainment
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto” – Universal Music Latino
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA” – OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough” – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma – “Mala Mía” – Sony Music US Latin
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo” – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki” – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name” – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier” – Capitol Records
Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity” – Columbia Records
BEST ROCK
The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It” – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick” – Island Records
Imagine Dragons – “Natural” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Lenny Kravitz – “Low” – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group
twenty one pilots – “My Blood” – Elektra Music Group
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Halsey – “Nightmare” – Astralwerks/Capitol Records
The Killers – “Land of the Free” – Island
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train” – Interscope Records
John Legend – “Preach” – Columbia Records
Lil Dicky – “Earth” – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over”
FKA twigs – “Cellophane”
Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman”
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us”
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”
BEST EDITING
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”
Solange – “Almeda”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
BEST ART DIRECTION
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It”
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
FKA twigs – “Cellophane”
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Solange – “Almeda”
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints”
Billie Eilish – “hostage”
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Solange – “Almeda”
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.