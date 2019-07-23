Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift lead 2019 MTV VMA Nominations

Courtesy MTV

Courtesy MTV

The nominees for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards have been revealed, and Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead all artists with a whopping 10 nominations each.

Both women are nominated in the most prestigious category, Video of the Year, as well as Song of the Year and Best Pop. Billie Eilish is close behind with nine nods, followed by Lil Nas X with eight.

Halsey has six nominations, while Shawn Mendes received five. BTS, The Jonas Brothers, J Balvin, Cardi B and Camila Cabello all have four each.

The nominees for Video of the Year are Ariana's "thank u, next," Taylor's "You Need to Calm Down," Billie's "bad guy," "Sucker" by The Jonas Brothers, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, and "a lot," by 21 Savage ft. J. Cole.

New categories this year include Best K-Pop, and Video for Good -- the latter highlights videos with a socially conscious message, such as Taylor's pro-LGBTQ clip for "You Need to Calm Down."

You can vote now for your favorite videos across 14 categories via vma.mtv.com until Thursday, August 15. Voting for the Best New Artist trophy will be live right up until the actual VMA telecast, which airs Monday, August 26, live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

This year, you can also vote for Artist of the Year via Alexa-enabled devices.

Finally, if you vote via vma.mtv.com, your vote can be doubled during "power hour," which is 1-2 p.m. ET daily.

Here are the MTV VMA nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records



ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Halsey – Astralwerks/Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – Republic Records

Shawn Mendes– Island Records



SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – “In My Feelings” – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records



BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®

Ava Max – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

ROSALÍA – Columbia Records



BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow” – Interscope Records

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care” – Atlantic Records

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records



PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi – Atlantic Records

CNCO – RCA Records

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records

Lauv – LAUV/AWAL

Lizzo – Atlantic Records



BEST POP

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier” – Interscope Records

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me” – Atlantic Records

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next” – Republic Records

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records



BEST HIP-HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World” – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot” – Epic Records

Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher” – We The Best/Epic Records

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE” – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack



BEST R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better” – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer” – RCA Records

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been” – MBK/RCA Records

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man” – RCA Records

Ella Mai – “Trip” – 10 Summers/Interscope Records

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records



BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love” – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love” – Epic Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog” – Republic Records

NCT 127 – “Regular” – SM Entertainment

EXO – “Tempo” – SM Entertainment



BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto” – Universal Music Latino

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA” – OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough” – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma – “Mala Mía” – Sony Music US Latin

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records



BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo” – Big Beat/Atlantic Records

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki” – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name” – Big Beat/Atlantic Records

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier” – Capitol Records

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity” – Columbia Records



BEST ROCK

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It” – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick” – Island Records

Imagine Dragons – “Natural” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Lenny Kravitz – “Low” – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group

twenty one pilots – “My Blood” – Elektra Music Group



VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey – “Nightmare” – Astralwerks/Capitol Records

The Killers – “Land of the Free” – Island

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train” – Interscope Records

John Legend – “Preach” – Columbia Records

Lil Dicky – “Earth” – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records



BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift



BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over”

FKA twigs – “Cellophane”

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman”

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us”

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”



BEST EDITING

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

Solange – “Almeda”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”



BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It”



BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA twigs – “Cellophane”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Solange – “Almeda”

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints”

Billie Eilish – “hostage”

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Solange – “Almeda”

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.