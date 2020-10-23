Ariana Grande takes over the White House in "positions" music video

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

After the second and final presidential debate wrapped up, Ariana Grande cleansed fans palates Friday morning when she dropped her hotly anticipated single and music video for”Positions,” which was all about how she’d run the country if she were president.

The music video opens with a sharply dressed Grande hard at work with her cabinet excitedly sharing ideas and collaborating. Multiple races, genders, sexual orientations and body types are pointedly featured in Grande’s diverse team.

Grande also slips in a subtle nod to her donut licking scandal from five years ago by featuring a plate of the sugary confections set in the center of the Cabinet table, as if to convey what she loves most about the country — that it’s a melting pot of cultures, languages and people.

Being a world leader aside, of course Grande switches “Positions” from being the boss to cooking up a storm in the kitchen, from tossing pizza dough and making pasta to sipping rosé straight from the bottle.

27-year-old shows off multiple sides of her personality in the music video, from dreamily watching a fireworks show from the Oval Office to happily strutting her sparkly pumps across the White House.

Grande also makes a deliberate nod to the USPS in her music video, placing a medal around a mail carrier’s neck as their colleagues proudly watch.

The song, however, is about the many faces Grande wears to impress her lover, as she sings “Switchin’ the my positions for you/ Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in your bedroom/ I’m in the Olympics way, I’m jumping through hoops/ Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do/ That I wouldn’t do, switchin’ for you.”

Positions — Grande’s upcoming sixth studio album — is the follow-up to 2019’s thank u, next.