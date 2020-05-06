Ariana Grande successfully gets restraining order against obsessed stalker

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImageAriana Grande now has one less "Problem" on her hands after she was granted a restraining order against a stalker.

According to TMZ, a judge signed off on a permanent restraining order for the 26-year-old's mother, Joan, on Tuesday. The order also extends to Ariana and will last for five years until May 5, 2025.

The court order applies to obsessed fan Fidel Henriquez and comes two months after he trespassed on the Florida native's Los Angeles property looking for her. According to reports at the time, he sneaked into the gated property by tailing a delivery truck. Then, after dumpster diving, he made his way to the front door with a love note for Ariana. However, it was Joan who answered the door.

Henriquez was arrested for trespassing and a battery charge was tacked on when he decided to spit on the officers who arrested him.

As a result, he has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the Grande women at all times.

In addition to maintaining the physical distance between himself and the "thank you, next" singer, Henriquez is not allowed to make contact or attempt communication in any way. That includes phone calls, emails, postal mail, and social media. The restraining order also dictates that he not harass, threaten, or try to intimidate Ariana or Joan.

