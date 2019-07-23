Ariana Grande speaks out after celeb photographer accused of soliciting nudes from models

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGAriana Grande is speaking out after a photographer she’s worked with was accused of manipulating women to send him nude photos.

The singer posted a message to models and artists everywhere on her Instagram Story, telling them not shoot with photographers who “make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don’t want to.”

“If you want to, sick. but if you don’t, please don’t,” she added. “If they tell you you have to pay more money if you’re clothed that’s f***** and I’m sorry that has happened to you. I promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there.”

Ariana also encouraged women to “look out for one another” and help friends get connected with photographers they've had positive experiences with.

Her message came after photographer Marcus Hyde, a prominent celebrity photographer who has worked with Ariana and Kim Kardashian, was revealed to have allegedly solicited nude photos from models before agreeing to shoot with them.

A model named Sunnaya Nash posted screenshots from what she said were her DMs with Hyde, in which he said he'd charge her $2,000 for a photo shoot -- unless she sent him nude pics beforehand. "Gotta see if you're worth it," Hyde allegedly wrote.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.