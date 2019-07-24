Ariana Grande sings about her Givenchy photoshoot in behind-the-scenes video

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Ariana Grande posted a behind-the-scenes clip of her Givenchy [szhee-vohn-SHEE] campaign photoshoot, complete with an improvised song she made up on the spot.

In the black-and-white video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Ariana is seen humming a vocal run as she walks to set. That riff is set to a beat that plays underneath the rest of the clip.

We then see her on set, where she playfully sings, “I'mma sing about what's happening right now, shootin' my campaign for Givenchy. That's right b****. Try me.”

The video continues with a series of glimpses of her different photoshoot looks. Givenchy unveiled the set of images last week, after Ari announced back in May that she’d be the new face of the French fashion house.

