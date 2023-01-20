Ariana Grande shuts down accusations that she’s no longer a singer

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

True, Ariana Grande has been putting a lot of focus on her R.E.M. Beauty line and her work on the Wicked movie musicals — but that doesn’t mean she’s hung up the microphone for good.

The singer shut down comments accusing her of turning her back on her music career the best way she knows how: by singing. She shared a TikTok of her performing Judy Garland‘s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz.

Ari is swaddled in an oversized pink knitted hoodie as she belts out an acoustic and unedited version of the 1939 ballad. But, before she even begins flexing her vibrato skills, she calls out those asking her, “Why aren’t you a singer anymore?” by writing the question in alternating capital letters.

She also writes, “is literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day” with a spam of tearful emojis. Ariana also says she pulled up her hood to hide how her hair is styled for the movie as she was getting ready for another day of filming.

She captioned the clip, “wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not ‘Ozian’ at the moment 🙂 keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love.”

The first Wicked movie is expected to hit theaters in December 2024. Ariana has been cast as Glinda, the Good Witch.

