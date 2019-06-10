Ariana Grande shows support for LGBTQ fans after anti-gay protester spotted at concert venue

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana GrandeAfter an anti-gay protester was spotted outside one of Ariana Grande’s concerts recently, the singer took to Twitter to show her LGBTQ fans that she has their backs.

A fan posted a video of the man, who was holding a microphone and a rainbow flag with the word “pride” crossed out. A few female fans try to engage with him and he’s heard saying, “God wants you to repent.”

Ariana responded to the clip, writing, “Man... saddened but not surprised by this one bit. i’m so sorry any of my fans had to encounter this. we will do our best to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

She added, “proud of u all for not fighting / engaging violently. never worth it. wishing him peace & a healed heart cause girl yikes.”

Ariana also pointed out that the protester “is highly outnumbered,” telling her LGBTQ fans, “you are all so celebrated and loved and safe”

She concluded, “also, he was doing the be alright choreo in his garage later that night, i promise.”

On Saturday, Ariana revealed that she would be adding extra U.S. tour dates soon.

“adding some more US dates for u ... truly excited and exceedingly grateful thank u for making this such a beautiful thing more info soon,” she tweeted.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.