Ariana Grande shows off her rarely-seen natural curls

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty ImagesWhile many people have taken to cutting their own hair while in quarantine, Ariana Grande is taking a break from her ponytail and letting her natural curls have their moment.

The singer posted a selfie on social media Monday sporting her rarely-seen dark, tousled curls. “get a load a dis,” she captioned it.

Her mom, Joan, was one of the first to respond, commenting, “Beyond stunning.” She then added, “your natural hair/curls is a world of its own... a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural ... I love you...”

Ari’s fans followed suit, telling the singer how much they love the natural look. Fellow artists including Lil Nas X, Jessie J and Katherine McPhee also chimed in to show their approval.

Ariana last showed off her curls in a November 2019 Instagram Stories clip, where she revealed her hair without extensions.

get a load a dis pic.twitter.com/2SPx6f3fbA — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 30, 2020



