Ariana Grande has announced several months ago that she has been cast in the upcoming live action film “Wicked.” The pop star has been spotted on set many times in London, as filming has already begun. Just recently, Ariana took to Instagram to show fans her brand new blonde hair in honor of her character, Glinda. The production team has announced that they will be releasing not one, but two separate movies for the “Wicked” story. The first movie is expected to be released late 2024.