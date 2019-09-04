Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes score multiple nods for "E! People's Choice Awards"

E! Entertainment

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift all scored multiple nominations in the music categories for E! People's Choice Awards.

Ariana landed six nods, for Female Artist of 2019, Song of 2019 and Music Video of 2019 for “7 Rings,” Album of 2019 for thank u, next, Concert Tour of 2019 for her ongoing Sweetener tour and Social Celebrity of 2019.

Shawn was nominated in the Male Artist of 2019 category and in the Social Celebrity category. Both he and Camila Cabello were also nominated for the Song of 2019 and the Music Video of 2019 for “Senorita.”

Taylor and Ed are both up for Album of 2019, among others. Other music nominees this year include Lil Nas X, Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Khalid, BTS and more.

Voting begins today and runs through Friday, October 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET. E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 airs Sunday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

Here are the nominees in most of the major music categories:

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2019

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

THE GROUP OF 2019

Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds Of Summer

Panic! At The Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

BLACKPINK

THE SONG OF 2019

"Sucker" -- Jonas Brothers

"7 Rings" -- Ariana Grande

"Old Town Road" -- Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Talk" -- Khalid

"I Don't Care" -- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

"Dancing With A Stranger" -- Sam Smith, Normani

"Bad Guy" -- Billie Eilish

"Señorita" -- Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

THE ALBUM OF 2019

Thank U, Next -- Ariana Grande

Free Spirit -- Khalid

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? -- Billie Eilish

Cuz I Love You -- Lizzo

Happiness Begins -- Jonas Brothers

No.6 Collaborations Project -- Ed Sheeran

Death Race for Love -- Juice WRLD

Lover -- Taylor Swift

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019

"Con Calma" -- Daddy Yankee & Snow

"ME!" -- Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

"Kill This Love" -- BLACKPINK

"7 Rings" -- Ariana Grande

"Bad Guy" -- Billie Eilish

"Boy With Luv" -- BTS feat. Halsey

"Dancing With A Stranger" -- Sam Smith, Normani

"Señorita" -- Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2019

BTS - Love Yourself, Speak Yourself

Lady Gaga - Enigma

Ariana Grande - Sweetener

P!nk - Beautiful Trauma

Justin Timberlake - Man of the Woods

Jennifer Lopez - It's My Party

Cher Here - We Go Again Tour

BLACKPINK - BLACKPINK 2019 World

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Ellen DeGeneres

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian West

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber

