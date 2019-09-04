Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes score multiple nods for "E! People's Choice Awards"

Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift all scored multiple nominations in the music categories for E! People’s Choice Awards.
Ariana landed six nods, for Female Artist of 2019, Song of 2019 and Music Video of 2019 for “7 Rings,” Album of 2019 for thank u, next, Concert Tour of 2019 for her ongoing Sweetener tour and Social Celebrity of 2019.
Shawn was nominated in the Male Artist of 2019 category and in the Social Celebrity category. Both he and Camila Cabello were also nominated for the Song of 2019 and the Music Video of 2019 for “Senorita.”
Taylor and Ed are both up for Album of 2019, among others. Other music nominees this year include Lil Nas X, Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Khalid, BTS and more.
Voting begins today and runs through Friday, October 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET. E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 airs Sunday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.
Here are the nominees in most of the major music categories:
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2019
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
THE GROUP OF 2019
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK
THE SONG OF 2019
"Sucker" -- Jonas Brothers
"7 Rings" -- Ariana Grande
"Old Town Road" -- Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Talk" -- Khalid
"I Don't Care" -- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
"Dancing With A Stranger" -- Sam Smith, Normani
"Bad Guy" -- Billie Eilish
"Señorita" -- Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
THE ALBUM OF 2019
Thank U, Next -- Ariana Grande
Free Spirit -- Khalid
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? -- Billie Eilish
Cuz I Love You -- Lizzo
Happiness Begins -- Jonas Brothers
No.6 Collaborations Project -- Ed Sheeran
Death Race for Love -- Juice WRLD
Lover -- Taylor Swift
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2019
"Con Calma" -- Daddy Yankee & Snow
"ME!" -- Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
"Kill This Love" -- BLACKPINK
"7 Rings" -- Ariana Grande
"Bad Guy" -- Billie Eilish
"Boy With Luv" -- BTS feat. Halsey
"Dancing With A Stranger" -- Sam Smith, Normani
"Señorita" -- Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2019
BTS - Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
Lady Gaga - Enigma
Ariana Grande - Sweetener
P!nk - Beautiful Trauma
Justin Timberlake - Man of the Woods
Jennifer Lopez - It's My Party
Cher Here - We Go Again Tour
BLACKPINK - BLACKPINK 2019 World
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber
