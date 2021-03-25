Ariana Grande shares behind-the-scenes video of her perfecting "Positions" outro

Republic

Ariana Grande demonstrated the time and effort she puts into perfecting her songs — as well as her amazing singing voice — by giving fans a special behind-the-scenes look at what went into recording the title track of her newest album.

“Some time last year,” Ari captioned the Wednesday post and added a white heart emoji. “Coming up with the ‘positions’ outro.”

The two-minute video shows the Grammy-winner testing out a series of lilting notes as the song fades out. After letting out some “oohs” and trying out different pitches, she tells the producer whether or not to keep the take or start over from scratch.

At one point, the “Positions” outro fades out on a series of much lower notes before Ari experiments with a higher pitch.

The process repeats as the singer croons into the microphone, which then tacks on some reverb, until she is satisfied with what she hears.

“That sounds great,” Ariana gushes after giving the outro one final listen and, as she walks out the door, repeats happily, “I love that!”

Positions — Ari’s sixth studio album — was released October 30. She dropped the album’s title track the week before.

Meanwhile, Friday marks a milestone in the pop star’s career: It’s the eighth anniversary of the release of “The Way,” the lead single from Ari’s debut album Yours Truly. Featuring vocals by her late boyfriend Mac Miller, it became her first top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

