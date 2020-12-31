Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez make list of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2020

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are two of the women — and the only American pop stars — who’ve made the list of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2020.

Since 1990, the annual list has been compiled by TC Candler and The Independent Critics — which is one dude named TC Candler and “a diverse group of approximately 20 people living in various parts of the world.” The list aims to represent “the modern ideal of worldwide beauty,” and as such, includes women of all colors, from countries ranging from Mongolia to Australia, to Sudan, Russia and Kenya.

Ariana is number 86 in her fifth appearance on the list; Selena is number 80 and it’s her ninth appearance. Pop-star adjacent entries include Nick Jonas‘ wife Priyanka at #91, her sixth appearance, and Jena Frumes, Jason Derulo‘s girlfriend and frequent TikTok co-star, a new entry at number 77.

According to the list, the number-one most beautiful face of 2020 is Yael Shelbia, a 19-year-old Israeli model and actress.

Famous actresses on the list include Gal Gadot, Lupita Nyong’o and Emma Watson.

By Andrea Dresdale

