Ariana Grande seemingly teases new "Charlie's Angels" song

We know that Ariana Grande is working on the soundtrack of the upcoming Charlie's Angels film, and now she seems to be teasing a new song from the project.

On her Instagram Story, Ari posed a screenshot of a song whose title appears to be "Got Her Own," along with two angel face emojis. She tagged the movie's IG account, as well as her frequent collaborators Victoria Monet, Savan Kotecha and Tommy Brown.

Billboard notes that Ariana and Victoria performed a song called "She Got Her Own" onstage back in March, and Ari also teased a snippet of it on Snapchat as far back as October of 2016. It's not clear if it's the same song or not, though.

The trailer for the Charlie's Angels reboot featured a snippet of an unnamed song that features Ariana singing with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

The film, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska and Elizabeth Banks, who also directed it, arrives November 15.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved