Ariana Grande says "thank u, next" fragrance is coming

In an Instagram post, Ariana revealed, "so i’ve been working on a ‘thank u, next’ fragrance ... & i can’t wait for u to see / smell her .... she’s like ari if she went to the beach one time."

She followed that sentence with a coconut emoji, intimating that the new scene smells like her previous fragrance Ari but with a tropical twist.

"i’ll keep u posted ... i don’t think i was supposed to announce this today but i’m excited and it smells divine so f*** it," she added. "hi perfume team love u."

In addition to Cloud, the singer's other fragrances include Sweet Like Candy, Ari, Frankie and Moonlight.

Recently, TMZ reported that Ari has filed to trademark the phrase "Ariana Grande Thank U, Next" so she can use it on a variety of beauty products, including perfumes, colognes, body lotions, bath and shower gels, body scrubs, body powders and body mists.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.