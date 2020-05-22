Ariana Grande says Lady Gaga is "like a sister to me"

Interscope Records

Interscope Records

By ANDREA DRESDALE, ABC News

"Rain on Me," Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's much-anticipated duet, is out now, with the video due to drop in a few hours. While we wait, the two singers took to Twitter early Friday morning to gush over how much they love one another.

"one time ..... i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did... who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me," Ariana wrote.



"she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of Chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to m****rf***in cry!" she added. "i hope this [song] makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman!

Ari also posted a few of Photoshopped images from SpongeBob SquarePants, inserting herself and Gaga into the mix.

Gaga, meanwhile, was equally effusive, writing, "One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got."

"Thank you for reminding me I’m strong, I’m super emotional and love you so very much, I cherish you @ArianaGrande," Gaga continued. "And little monsters, without you I don’t know how I would survive. I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.