Ariana Grande says allergic reaction to tomatoes forced her to cancel two shows

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGAfter being forced to postpone two shows this week, Ariana Grande gave fans an update on her health.

“Update: we discovered ..... that ..... i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed,” the singer wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

She continued, “still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! thank u all for your love and understanding. can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November.”

Not only is Ariana disappointed about having to cancel Tuesday and Wednesday’s shows, but learning she’s allergic to tomatoes just added insult to injury.

She wrote, “p.s. there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES.......”

