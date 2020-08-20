Ariana Grande reveals the sweet "secret ingredient" in her "more grown" new perfume

PRNewsfoto/LUXE Brands, Inc.

Ariana Grande has just added another perfume to her $500 million fragrance empire, and this one definitely smells good enough to eat — thanks to its “secret ingredient.”

In a statement, Ariana says the new scent, R.E.M., feels “warmer, sexier, more grown and kind of grounded more so than the others, but the secret ingredient that gives it that sweetness and ties it in with the rest of the family is caramel!”

Specifically, it’s warm salted caramel, which is one of the perfume’s top notes, along with pear and fig. R.E.M., which just arrived yesterday at Ulta.com, also features lavender essence, pear blossom, white musk and sandalwood.

“The R.E.M. fragrance has quickly become a favorite of mine –so much so that I named it after one of my favorite songs and paired it with one of my favorite visual worlds,” Ariana explains.

That world, which you can see in her video for “Break Free” is what she calls “that 60s mod, space, dream world.”

“I wish I could live in that world forever and wear this scent while I’m there and just have it blasting out of my spaceship at all times to combat any potential bad vibes,” she adds.

The ad campaign is an “animated tribute to sci-fi from the ’70s to today,” says director Olivier Lescot. It features Ariana’s dog Toulouse, her pet porker Piggy Smalls and “other special guests,” with whom Ariana teams up to “conquer the galaxy.”

R.E.M. arrives in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide September 6.

By Andrea Dresdale

