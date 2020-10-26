Ariana Grande reveals full tracklist for 'Positions': "I don't have a top three or anything!"

Republic Records

Ariana Grande continues to surprise her fans, first with confirmation of new music on the way — followed up with the announcement that she has an entire album dropping this Friday.

Now, the “thank u, next” singer is sharing Positions entire tracklist, which sheds a lot of light about the October 30 release. Not only that, she also let fans know that this upcoming album is her absolute favorite.

Grande shared the list on Saturday, confirming that, aside from the album’s lead single “Positions,” there will be 13 other new songs fans will be able to enjoy.

Shortly after unveiling the titles of her upcoming tracks, the 27-year-old singer opened up about why she’s so excited about the album.

“I don’t have a top three or anything! everything goes hand in hand,” Grande expressed on Twitter. “This project is my favorite for many reasons and i really can’t wait for it to be yours.”

She closed out by thanking her fans for being so supportive throughout the years, adding, “thank u for your love and excitement, it means the world to me.”

While many are understandably excited for the Positions album, Grande received a surprise endorsement from Sacha Baron Cohen‘s Borat shortly after releasing the album’s lead single on Friday.

The comic declared that, in order be reunited with his cardboard cutout — which Grande famously stole after attending the Borat sequel’s premiere — he threatened to dance to “Positions.”

The hilarious video ends with Borat wearing nothing but a surgical mask mankini as he busts several sensual moves to the song.

Here’s the Positions tracklisting:

“Shut Up”

“34+35”

“Motive” feat. Doja Cat

“Just Like Magic”

“Off the Table” feat. The Weeknd

“Six Thirty”

“Safety Net” feat. Ty Dolla $ign

“My Hair”

“Nasty”

“West Side”

“Love Language”

“Positions”

“Obvious”

“POV”

By Megan Stone

