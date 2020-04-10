Ariana Grande remixes "7 rings" lyrics to be about self-care during quarantine

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImageAriana Grande is the latest artist to remix one of her popular songs to reflect the current times.

The 26-year-old took her hit, "7 rings," and changed the lyrics to be a little bit more relevant to what many people are doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- practicing self-care.

Alongside instructions to sing the new tune "to the melody of 'my favorite things' written by Oscar Hammerstein II and Richard Rodgers," she shared the new lines.

"Hair masks and hot baths and exfoliation, zoom chats and board games, guided meditations learning to beat my own face decently these are some steps of my quaran(rou)tine," the post reads.

"check!!! on the hoooomies hit me if ya looooneley," the updated lyrics continued. "When i'm feeling sad i simply repeat my quarantine routine and then i don't feeeeeeeel liiiiiike sh*t."

The former Nickelodeon actress then challenged her fans and friends to come up with their own version.

"What u been up to ? feel free to use this as a template to write your own verse," she wrote before tagging some of her pals and placing a bet on who would use the word "masturbation" first.

"My moneys on vic, tommy or misha," Grande snarkily added.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.