Ariana Grande reissuing all her albums and Christmas EP on colored vinyl

Republic Records/UMeAriana Grande has a special Christmas gift for her fans: All her albums, and her Christmas EP, on colored vinyl.

You can now pre-order Ari's five studio albums on vinyl via her online store. Yours Truly comes in white and clear cloud swirl; My Everything is half opaque lavender and half clear; Dangerous Woman is smoky black and lavender swirl; Sweetener is peach and thank u, next is half opaque pink and half clear.

Ari's holiday EP Christmas and Chill is green, with an exclusive etching on side B. Everything will ship December 6. Each LP costs $35 and the EP is $20. You can also get all six of them for $167.

If you're a total Ariana stan who wants to own every version of these albums, the first three -- Yours Truly, My Everything and Dangerous Woman -- will be released on standard black vinyl for sale in retail stores worldwide.

Ariana has recently been tweeting about Christmas and Chill, basically reminding people that it exists, since it came out 2015. She also called it her "favorite body of work." After that little bit of self-promotion, the EP reached #3 on the U.S. iTunes chart.

