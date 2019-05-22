Ariana Grande posts simple tribute on second anniversary of Manchester attack

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love ManchesterAriana Grande is marking the second anniversary of the Manchester concert attack with a simple tribute.

On her Instagram Story, she posted a black screen with the bee emoji in the center. The “worker bee” has been a symbol of the hard-working U.K. city of Manchester for decades and in the wake of the tragedy, it became a symbol of the city’s resilience.

Last year, following the one-year anniversary of the bombing, Ariana got a tattoo of the bee inked behind her ear. Ariana’s music video for “No Tears Left to Cry” also features a bee flying away in the last shot, as a nod to the city.

Twenty-two people were killed and 139 injured on May 22, 2017, when a suicide bomber set off an explosive device outside of Manchester Arena following Ariana’s concert there. Two weeks later, Ariana helped organize and performed at the star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert, to raise money for the victims. She was subsequently named an honorary citizen of Manchester.

Ariana will return to Manchester in August to headline the city’s Pride festival.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.