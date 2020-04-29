Ariana Grande performs captivating Broadway throwback

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard

It wasn't throwback Thursday, but that didn't stop Ariana Grande from giving fans a blast from the past.

On Monday, the "thank u, next" singer joined her old pal, composer Jason Robert Brown, for a live virtual concert to benefit the staff and musicians from the famed Manhattan venue SubCulture, which was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement from Brown, he explained what inspired the musical get-together saying, "What I have missed and mourned the most over these last extraordinary weeks has been my ability to connect with music — to play and sing with other musicians, and to feel the audience responding.... Sitting here watching the news go by, I had to do something, I had to figure out some way to let these notes and words in my head come out and be shared with my collaborators and my audience, and so, here we are."

Grande, whose history with Brown dates back over a decade to when she made her Broadway debut in his 2008 musical 13, delivered a beautiful cover of "Still Hurting," a song from the 2001 musical, The Last Five Years.

Following the event, the 26-year-old expressed her gratitude and excitement over the moment on Twitter writing, "that was so beautiful @MrJasonRBrown i loved every minute so much... everyone played and sang so beautifully. love u."

"I’m still recovering from everything i just watched," she shared in a follow-up tweet. "thank u for existing and for being human masterclasses in musicality and technique."

