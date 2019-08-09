Ariana Grande pals Social House release debut EP, featuring "boyfriend"

School Boy Records/Republic RecordsFollowing the release of their Ariana Grande collab “boyfriend,” the songwriter/producer duo Social House has unveiled their debut EP, Everything Changed…

The six-song EP includes “boyfriend,” as well as the soulful ballad “Haunt You” and the lead track “Tropical Rain.”

“Our EP is the story of the different stages of a relationship from the end to the beginning,” say Social House’s Michael “Mikey” Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson in a statement.

They add, “It was the first time we really ever wrote and recorded a project for ourselves as Social House, so we’re really excited for our fans to hear it. Can’t wait for you guys to see what’s coming up next!”

Social House opened up for Ariana on her Sweetener tour and helped produce Ariana's hits “thank u, next” and “7 Rings.” There are also rumors that Ariana and Mikey Foster are dating.

Ariana tweeted about their EP release, writing, "couldn’t be prouder or more excited for y’all. the most deserving humans."

Here is the track list for Everything Changed…:

“At Least We Can Say That We Tried”

“Haunt You”

“Why You Always Gotta Start Something”

“Love Me Back”

“boyfriend”

“Tropical Rain”

