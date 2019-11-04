Ariana Grande overwhelmed with emotion as she reflects on a year since releasing "thank u, next"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAHard to believe it's been a full year since Ariana Grande broke the Internet with "thank u, next" -- a tell all song about her past failed relationships and what she learned from them.

The 26-year-old opened up about how much her smash hit changed her life in an emotional Twitter thread on Sunday, writing "happy birthday ‘thank u, next’. i can’t believe i’ve spent more time alone this year than i have in my life."

She then opened up about how the song helped to improve her mental health. "i can’t believe how many sessions w my therapist i’ve had, how many times i’ve sung this song, how much i’ve learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal," She reveals.

Grande couldn't stop gushing about her RIAA-certified Platinum song, adding "it’s been one hall of a productive, emotional, wild and yet ... happy! year."

Ariana then jokes about that, even a year after singing about her past breakups, she says she still knows "s*** ab love or have a clue what a personal life looks like." She did happily state her social life revolves around her dog and pet pig, which she says is "more than enough!"

By the fourth tweet in the emotional chain, the "7 Rings" singer acknowledges she's rambling and adds that her "heart feels good" before ending things by sending love to her fans.

The singer celebrated another milestone on Sunday. She retweeted a surprise announcement that she is now the first female artist in history to have two albums reach 3.5 billion streams on Spotify.

