Ariana Grande officially dropping new single, “Positions,” this Friday

Republic Records

After teasing a countdown and a title over the weekend, Ariana Grande announced she’s officially dropping her new single, “Positions,” on Friday.

Ari posted a pre-save link for the tune on her social media Wednesday, along with the single’s cover art. The artwork features a cropped image of Ariana showing off her toned abs in a sexy two-piece outfit.

She previously shared a countdown clock showing something coming at midnight ET on October 23, followed by another event to take place on October 30. The latter would seem to indicate the release date for her sixth album, apparently also titled Positions.

Positions is the follow-up to 2019’s thank u, next.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

positions 📁🤍

single tomorrow night 〰️ 10.23

presave nowhttps://t.co/FpkiHYLFqt pic.twitter.com/E0ohyIbZMQ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 21, 2020



