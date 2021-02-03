Ariana Grande notches her 20th Guinness World Record thanks to "Positions"

Dave Meyers

Ariana Grande has many chart records to her name, but now she’s got 20 — count ’em — 20 Guinness World Records.

It was in November that she officially scored her 20th record, which is “most songs to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.” That’s when her single “Positions” entered the chart at number-one, giving her an overall total of five songs that have managed that feat — more than any other artist.

Her other number-one debuts are “thank u, next,” “7 rings,” “Stuck With U” and “Rain on Me.”

As for her 19 other records, they run the gamut, from most subscribers for a female musician on YouTube — 41.1 million — to first solo act to hold the top three positions on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously. She did that in 2019 with “7 rings,” “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” and “thank u, next.”

Her other records include the most-streamed pop album in a single week — thank u, next with 307 million streams — and most followers on Instagram for a female: more than 219 million followers.

Ari’s most unusual record is probably most popular Eevee tattoo. When she got inked with the popular Pokemon character, she posted a photo of it on Snapchat, where it was approved by 12,146 followers.

