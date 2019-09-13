Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Rey are bad angels in "Don't Call Me Angel" video

Republic Records

Republic RecordsAt the stroke of midnight Friday, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey dropped their new single and music video for “Don’t Call Me Angel,” from the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot.

The sexy clip opens with the trio strutting down a lavish corridor, dressed all in black and sporting black angel wings.

Ariana and Miley dominate most of the song. Grande spends most of her time in a mansion and clad in a white angel outfit, while Cyrus shows off her boxing skills on some poor guy bound to a chair in a boxing ring.

“I make my money, and I write the checks/So say my name with a little respect,” the ladies sing before Lana, in her breathy voice, takes over for the song's bridge.

The video comes to an end with the girls back in black and looking anything like angels.

The Charlie's Angels reboot, written and directed by Elizabeth Banks -- who also makes a cameo appearance at the end of the video -- introduces us to a new spy trio, played by Kristen Stewart, Aladdin’s Naomi Scott and newcomer Ella Balinska. It hits theaters on November 15.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.